Jimmy Dunne QPR absence explained as Sheffield United transfer interest continues

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy Dunne missed QPR’s trip to Millwall this afternoon through injury, the London side have insisted, despite mounting speculation that he will be a Sheffield United player before Monday’s transfer deadline. Dunne’s absence from the teamsheet for defeat at The Den raised eyebrows after the Blades saw an opening bid for his services rejected earlier this week.

As we revealed earlier United are not solely chasing Dunne, with Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga amongst other players of interest on their radar ahead of Monday’s 11pm deadline. Boss Chris Wilder revealed, after his side’s 1-0 win at Derby County, that the Blades have made bids for TWO defenders and enquired about two more as he searches for a replacement for influential centre half Harry Souttar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While many saw Dunne’s absence as related to speculation about his future, with his contract expiring in the summer, QPR assistant boss Xavi Calm insisted that was not the case. Calm, standing in for Marti Cifuentes at The Den after the R’s boss was struck down by illness, said: “Jimmy Dunne had a small problem in the groin two days ago. And in the end we have picked the players that we had available for the game.”

Speaking after Ben Brereton Diaz’s winner saw them keep pace with Leeds United at the top of the Championship, Wilder said: “We've made bids for two players. Two centre-halves. I'm not going to give names and we've enquired about another two as well. We desperately need to bring a centre-half in, we understand that, but there are options there and hopefully before the deadline, one will come in the building. And will come into a group that's going to get stronger and stronger by the week.”