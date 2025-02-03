It’s deadline day and Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be on the hunt for a central defender - a quest furthered by the a pair of long-term injuries.

Defenders Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa have continued their rehabilitation at Middlewood Road but remain sidelined with problems set to keep them out until mid-March - at which point they’ll be the subject of a staging-back programme to full match fitness.

Speaking to The Star, Owls boss Danny Röhl confirmed the ongoing status of their injuries and suggesting the club are aiming at a double return during the final international break of the season, which comes after the Sheffield derby at Hillsborough on March 17. It will be the last of eight matches to come before the break.

Röhl also suggested the club are considering pursuing a friendly match during the break designed to assist Famewo and Iorfa in their recoveries and accelerate their push towards match fitness.

“I think for these injuries you never know,” he said. “The goal could be that they get some minutes in the international break in a friendly game or something like this, then they are available in the last weeks. What is important is that we keep them after the injury, we cannot afford for them to have another setback. It means sometimes you have to wait another week or so until it is really clear they are ready to go.”

The absence of the pair leaves Wednesday a little short-handed at the back. Michael Ihiekwe, a fringe player for much of the season, has earned plaudits for his performances on his return to the side alongside Di’Shon Bernard. Youngster Gabriel Otegbayo is the only other specialist centre-half, though the likes of Yan Valery and Max Lowe have offered strong showings on the either side of a back three.

The transfer deadline closes at 11pm this evening and Wednesday are believed to be looking to bring in defensive reinforcements.