Sheffield Wednesday can still sign a known recruitment option despite the closure of the transfer window.

The Star revealed earlier this month that Japanese left-back Ryo Hatsuse was effectively on trial with the club having spent time training at Middlewood Road. Owls manager Danny Röhl has been candid in his considerations over signing the 27-year-old, who also is believed to have been of interest to clubs in Germany.

The deadline on transfer deadline day came and went without activity for Wednesday aside from a contract extension awarded to young defender Gabriel Otegbayo. But a deal for Hatsuse can still be completed, with his contract with J-League outfit Vissel Kobe having come to an end over the weekend.

As per FIFA rules, Wednesday can still add free agent players to their squad outside of the constraints of a transfer window and Hatsuse fits that bill. into the final days of the window, Röhl made clear a decision would be made in due course over the potential signing, describing a ‘late decision’ over an approach.

There is room remaining in Wednesday’s squad. Outside of under-21 listed names, a maximum of 25 players can be named in the Owls’ EFL registration list. The signings of Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko brought the figure to 24, meaning Hatsuse could fulfil the full breadth of their squad heading into the final weeks of the window.

Hatsuse is said to have impressed during his trial period and would offer another option on a left side along with existing figures Max Lowe and Marvin Johnson. The EFL squad list must be confirmed in the coming days, though free agents can be added for several weeks if space is left open.