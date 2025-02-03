Sheffield United to firm up Japhet Tanganga transfer interest after setting QPR deadline over Jimmy Dunne

Sheffield United will firm up their interest in Japhet Tanganga today by submitting an official bid to their Championship rivals Millwall, The Star has been told, after the Blades set a deadline in their pursuit of QPR’s Jimmy Dunne. The Blades are keen to add a centre-half to their squad before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

As we revealed over the weekend former Tottenham youngster Tanganga had been identified as a potential target for the Blades should their advances for Dunne continue to be rebuffed by QPR. The latter is out of contract at Loftus Road in the summer and is understood to be keen to make the move to Bramall Lane and play a part in a promotion push in the final third of the season.

Speculation over Dunne’s future only intensified after he was left out of the QPR squad for their weekend loss - ironically against Tanganga and Millwall - with what was later claimed to be a groin injury, while United have been surprised by the London club’s hefty £3m valuation of a player with a few months left on his current deal.

United are also considering former Arsenal man Rob Holding, who is currently at Crystal Palace but whose only two senior appearances this term have come as an overage player with the U21s in the Football League Trophy.

Boss Chris Wilder has two senior and recognised centre-halves, in Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic, and speaking after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Derby County said: “We've made bids for two players. Two centre-halves. I'm not going to give names and we've enquired about another two as well.

“We desperately need to bring a centre-half in, we understand that, but there are options there and hopefully before the deadline, one will come in the building. And will come into a group that's going to get stronger and stronger by the week.”