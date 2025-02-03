Sheffield Wednesday state of play as January transfer window comes to a close

It’s been a quiet day in the Sheffield Wednesday deadline day rumour mill.

Barring something unexpected heading into the final hour of transfer deadline day, The Star does not expect Sheffield Wednesday to do any further business in the January transfer window.

The Owls have strengthened their squad with the addition of experienced midfielder Stuart Armstrong from Vancouver Whitecaps and attacking wide man Ibrahim Cissoko, whose loan with Plymouth Argyle was terminated to facilitate a fresh loan switch from French side Toulouse.

It’s believed Wednesday went into the final days of the window hoping to bolster the central defensive areas and that there were also designs on signings in attack, but that with an hour to go there is little prospect of that happening unless a late deal was to materialise.

Over the weekend Owls boss Danny Röhl spoke positively about the prospect of potential business if the right opportunities were to arise but has maintained throughout a slow-starting window that only players who were able to make a marked impact on the first team would be considered.

It leaves the Owls EFL squad list at 24 players and leaves open the possibility of signing a free agent, with Japanese left-back Ryo Hatsuse believed to fall into that category having seen his contract with Vissel Kobe come to an end. Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has spoken warmly on Hatsuse’s efforts in time training with the club earlier this month and a signing remains possible.

No exits are expected. The Star reported interest in Liam Palmer from Derby County earlier today but a move was never likely - neither the interest from Turkey in Pol Valentin. It is understood Wednesday were open to allowing one or more of their more fringe attacking players out on loan but only in the event of incomings.

Earlier today it was confirmed that talented rookie centre-half Gabriel Otegbayo had signed a new contract with the Owls.