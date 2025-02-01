Sheffield United launch another transfer bid amid Chris Wilder confidence and Jimmy Dunne situation

Sheffield United have made a transfer offer for another player on top of their rejected bid for Jimmy Dunne, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed, ahead of Monday night’s transfer deadline. The Blades are keen to add a centre-half to their squad to cap a window that has already transformed their squad.

All four players who have already joined the Blades this window impressed in this afternoon’s battling victory at Derby County, with Tom Cannon providing the winning goal for Ben Brereton Diaz with a great low cross in the second half. Hamza Choudhury also shone in midfield with a battling display while Harry Clarke showed glimpses of why he was brought to Bramall Lane from right back.

The Blades saw an offer rejected by QPR for Dunne recently but the Irish defender was subsequently left out of their squad for defeat at Millwall, which only intensified speculation about his future ahead of Monday’s deadline. As The Star revealed earlier today Japhet Tanganga of Millwall is also a player of interest for the Blades, who have a list of defensive targets they are working towards if the move for Dunne proves too difficult.

“We've made bids for two players,” Wilder confirmed. “Two centre-halves. I'm not going to give names and we've enquired about another two as well. We desperately need to bring a centre-half in, we understand that, but there are options there and hopefully before the deadline, one will come in the building. And will come into a group that's going to get stronger and stronger by the week.”

Asked if he was confident he will land a defender, Wilder replied: “Yeah, we are. We're doing our best. The support yet again of the board has been outstanding towards us. The majority of Sheffield United supporters will know that we aren't just going to put everyone out there and it's going to super flow.

“But we got into a rhythm pretty quickly at the start of the season so hopefully we can do the same now. I would say we’ve had an excellent window so far. And if we bring that centre-half in, then I would say we've had an outstanding one if we do manage to do that.”