Sheffield United complete transfer jigsaw as deadline-day signing ends Crystal Palace exile

Rob Holding is enthused about the possibility of a fresh start at Sheffield United after ending his Crystal Palace exile with a loan switch until the end of the current campaign. The 29-year-old signed for the Blades on deadline day after United called time on their pursuit of QPR’s Jimmy Dunne.

United needed central defensive reinforcements after the season-ending injury suffered by Harry Souttar with Holding becoming United’s fifth signing of the January window, and the sixth loanee in their squad. Holding has only played two Football League Trophy games as an overage player in the Palace U21s this season after being sidelined at Selhurst Park but arrives in South Yorkshire with real pedigree.

Holding won five trophies, including two FA Cups, during his time at Arsenal, which saw him make more than 160 appearances before moving across London to Palace. Boss Chris Wilder said: "We've been light in the central defensive area ever since Harry Souttar's injury, so we're delighted to add Rob, a player who has played the game at the highest level for a number of years.

"It is the last remaining piece of the jigsaw and whilst we have had to wait until deadline day to get this one boxed off, I think our patience has been justified by getting Rob over the line. He's played in some huge games during his time with Arsenal, so he'll relish the situation he's walking into.

“He'll compete with the likes of Anel, Jack and others, and joins a squad which is looking far healthier than the one we had at the start of the window, as we look to attack the remaining part of the season."

Holding added: "It's been a long day but it is well worth it, I'm happy to be here. I had a quick word with the gaffer and I'm excited with the project he's got going on here, it is a good environment to be in. It is a fresh start, I'm looking for a bit of consistency with games and see what happens in the second half of the season."