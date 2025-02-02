Sheffield United look set for a busy end to the January transfer window.

Sheffield United increased the gap on their automatic promotion rivals following Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Derby County. The returning Ben Brereton Diaz opened his account with the only goal on 49 minutes, latching onto a brilliant cross from fellow January arrival Tom Cannon to keep pace with league leaders Leeds United while opening up a three-point cushion on third-placed Burnley.

That two of this month’s marquee signings combined to win Saturday’s game will have pleased Chris Wilder but business is not done yet, with Bramall Lane chiefs working hard to secure more defensive reinforcements. But they are not the only Championship outfit looking to recruit before Monday’s 11pm deadline and the Star has rounded up some of the latest news from across the division.

Defender bid

United have reacted to the rejection of their bid for QPR’s Jimmy Dunne by submitting an offer for a second defender, Wilder has confirmed. Irish defender Dunne was left out of his side’s squad for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Millwall as speculation over his future intensifies.

The Star understands one of Dunne’s weekend opponents, Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga, is also of interest to United who have a list of options, should they fail to land their top targets. And speaking after Saturday’s win at Pride Park, Wilder confirmed an offer had been sent - although he wouldn’t be drawn on where.

“We've made bids for two players,” the Blades boss said. “Two centre-halves. I'm not going to give names and we've enquired about another two as well. We desperately need to bring a centre-half in, we understand that, but there are options there and hopefully before the deadline, one will come in the building. And will come into a group that's going to get stronger and stronger by the week.”

Sensational Leeds links

Leeds have been linked with a potentially sensational move for Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan. Russian journalist Ivan Karpov has reported via Telegram of interest in the 24-year-old, who Daniel Farke coached during his short spell at Russian Premier League outfit Krasnodar back in 2022.

Spertsyan has spent his entire career at Krasnodar but long been expected to make the step-up to top-level European football, with previous links to the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax. And while the Armenian’s stock has fallen slightly, he is still valued at €20million (£17m) by Transfermarkt with a return of six goals and three assists in 18 Russian Premier League appearances.

Leeds have been very quiet so far this month as one of only three Championship sides yet to make a signing, but things could kick into gear late on. Farke has regularly admitted wanting more depth at No.10 and after missing out on Emi Buendia, could now look to another of his former players.

Burnley agreement

Burnley have also set their sights on a January coup and look set to sign Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards. Fabrizio Romano claims a deal has already been agreed for the 26-year-old to swap Lisbon for Lancashire, having been convinced of the move by his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate, Clarets boss Scott Parker.

Edwards is set to join Burnley on a six-month initial loan which will cost €1m (£840,000), while a €12m (£10m) obligation to buy will be triggered if ‘specific conditions’ are met - that could potentially be linked to promotion. Sporting CP will also receive 10 per cent of any future sale.

Edwards has struggled for regular football this season, with six league appearances totalling just one start and 111 minutes. But the tricky winger has previously been on the radar of Europe’s top clubs and will be seen as a massive coup at Championship level.