Big-spending Birmingham City show interest in Sheffield United forward ahead of transfer deadline

League One big-spenders Birmingham City have shown an interest in young Sheffield United forward Kurtis Havenhand ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline. The striker signed his first professional deal with United in the summer but could continue his career in the Midlands if a deal can be arranged before 11pm.

The forward missed the entirety of last season with an ACL injury but was the top scorer in the under-18s before that and joined Sheffield FC on loan in December last year. But Birmingham - who spent around £25m in the summer despite being relegated to League One, including splashing between £12m and £15m on Jay Stansfield - are hoping to tie up a deal ahead of the 11pm deadline.

United signed Tom Cannon in this transfer window to bolster their own forward options with Kieffer Moore, Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster also ahead of the likes of Havenhand in the pecking order. Ryan One has also stepped up from the youth sides to the senior set-up while Jevan Beattie - the son of former United striker Craig - has also impressed after signing for the Blades from Motherwell.