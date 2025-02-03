Deadline day news sees Sheffield Wednesday defender sign new Owls contract

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Gabriel Otegbayo, has signed a new contract to keep him at the club.

The 19-year-old centre back has impressed at Wednesday since joining the club as a free agent on the back of leaving Burnley, and went on to sign a new deal last summer to extend his stay into the 2024/25 campaign. Now, having put in some strong performances at senior level, it has been confirmed that he’s been rewarded with yet another new deal.

‘Gabs’ has played 10 times for the Owls across all competitions this season, getting his first professional goal at home against Millwall last month, and will now be hoping to kick on in Wednesday colours now that he has committed his future to the club.

The news was confirmed on the club’s official website this afternoon in a statement that read, “Gabriel Otegbayo has signed a new contract with Wednesday. The talented young centre-half penned his first professional deal during the 2023/24 season following a successful trial and now extends his S6 stay.

“Otegbayo initially excelled with the Under-21s, earning a step-up to the first team picture after catching the eye of Danny Rohl.”