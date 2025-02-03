Former Sheffield Wednesday man, Adam Reach, has completed a move to Wycombe Wanderers today.

Reach has been on the lookout for a new club for several months after leaving West Bromwich Albion last year, and has spoken candidly about his desire to get back playing even if it meant dropping down the divisions in the English Football League. He’s now got his wish.

The 32-year-old ex-Owl, who cost Wednesday a pretty penny when he was signed from Middlesbrough, will wear the number 41 at his new club, and will be hoping to help them in their quest to climb out of League One at the end of the season.

The club’s Chief Football Officer, Dan Rice, told the club’s official website, “Adam is a player of vast experience which will be vital for us in achieving our objective this season and we’re really pleased to welcome him to the club.

“He carries a real goal threat in attacking positions but is also capable of playing deeper and at full-back so to have someone of his versatility will be a big help to the team. We’ve been working extremely hard on our recruitment, long before the window opened, and we’ll be ending the window in an extremely strong position once we’ve completed our business by 11pm tonight.”

Meanwhile there could also be a move on the cards for another high-profile former Wednesday signing, with Jordan Rhodes potentially on his way to Mansfield Town from Blackpool, though Wigan Athletic have also been credited with interest in the experienced ex-Owl.

