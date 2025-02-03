Good news and bad in Sheffield Wednesday's reported pursuit of Chelsea defender

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in the market to try and sign Chelsea’s Aaron Anselmino - and there’s been good and bad news around him today.

The 19-year-old Argentine, who joined Chelsea last year in a deal said to be worth almost £16m, was recently recalled from his loan at Boca Juniors and has been linked with a handful of clubs as his next move is decided upon - with the Owls apparently one club that has shown an interest.

It looked unlikely that he would be Hillsborough-bound, however, after it emerged that Marseille were closing in on a deal to sign the talented teen, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that terms between the two clubs had been agreed - but the latest word is that that move has now collapsed, leaving the Blues with a decision to make regarding the centre back.

But while the good news is that the young defender hasn’t yet found himself a new loan club, the bad news - as per Ben Jacobs - is that Chelsea are unlikely to loan out both Axel Disasi and Anselmino, and that the former is the one looking closest to an exit having reportedly agreed terms with Aston Villa already. A club-to-club agreement, though, has not yet been reached.

Wednesday are known to be in the market for a centre back today before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm, but time is running out as Danny Röhl and the club’s recruitment team look to close any business before it’s too late.

The Owls are also believed to be keeping their eyes out for a new striker as well, but it remains to be seen what kind of work they can get done before close of business in less than 11 hours’ time.

