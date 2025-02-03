Defender could leave Sheffield Wednesday as loan options circle

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Sam Reed, could potentially be heading out on loan from the Owls with a number of clubs showing interest in him.

The 21-year-old, who has played in a variety of different positions since joining Wednesday from Brighouse Town in 2023, has already had one spell away from Hillsborough this season after being signed by Graham Coughlan at Boston United, and it appears he could be on for a second one.

It’s understood that a host of clubs – mainly from the National League – have made enquiries about the defender, and that the Owls are open to letting him join the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Sean Fusire and Rio Shipston out on loan.

Reed has been given the chance to train with Danny Röhl’s first team in recent weeks, and with the youngster nowhere to be seen in the U21s matchday squad for the game against Crewe Alexandra this afternoon, it may be that there is something in the works for a deadline day switch.

Meanwhile, there is also a growing possibility that fellow young Owl, Mackenzie Maltby, could be heading back to Scarborough Athletic on loan if he comes through today’s game against Crewe without incident following his injury. He’s been handed a starting berth at Middlewood Road.

Neither player would be bound by the transfer window given that their most likely suitors are playing their football outside the English Football League, however Scarborough and Reed’s potential club will no doubt be keen to get them through the door as soon as possible.

