The streets where 16 reported stabbings have taken place in Sheffield over last year

There has been a significant rise in knife crime offences recorded by South Yorkshire Police, figures from the Office of National Statistics show.

As figures show offences relating to knife crime in South Yorkshire have risen considerably over the last five years, we take a look through every stabbing The Star has reported on over the last year.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that over the last five years the number of offences of violence against the person recorded by South Yorkshire Police has risen sharply by 28.16 per cent, increasing from 44,892 in the year ending June 2019 to 57,534 for the year ending June 2023. The year ending June 2023 - running from July 2022 to June 2023 - is the most recently-released dataset from the ONS.

Offences relating to knife crime in South Yorkshire have also risen considerably over the same period, ONS data shows. The total of selected serious offences involving a knife has consistently increased over the last five years, in spite of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, going from 996 in the year ending June 2019 to 1,618 in the year ending June 2023. This represents a rise of 622 or 62.44 per cent.

The Star has reported on a total of 16 stabbings alleged to have taken place on Sheffield's streets over the last year, since the beginning of 2023. This equates to the equivalent of one stabbing taking place every 3.3 weeks.

Two of the stabbings sadly proved fatal.

A total of three of the incidents took place on, or near to, The Moor in Sheffield city centre, while two stabbings took place a short distance away on Carver Street.

Below are details of every stabbing we have reported on since January 1, 2023.

Where possible, we have included incident numbers for anyone wishing to pass information on to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101.

Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Thursday, January 11, 2024: Man suffers wounds to face and arm in incident near Sheffield train station

Officers were called at 11.54am on January 11, 2024 to reports of a stabbing at South Street in the Park Hill area of Sheffield.

Police guard a cordon following the stabbing

It is reported that one man suffered injuries to the arm and face and was taken to hospital. South Yorkshire Police said his injuries are “not believed to be life threatening or life changing”.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” it added.

If you have any information which could assist officers, you can contact the police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 314 of January 11, 2024 when you get in touch.

Thursday, January 4, 2024: Three wounded and taken to hospital in reported Sheffield stabbing

Officers cordoned off land while investigations were carried out at Greenland Drive.

The incident was reported at 6.41pm on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

A cordon was also reported on a pedestrian route and cycle path which runs between Palmer Road, and the Clipstone Gardens open space. South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Officers attended and found an 18-year-old man with a stab wound to his arm and thigh. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"A 25-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have also received hospital treatment for suspected stab wounds. They have both since been discharged."

Police say three men aged 25, 31 and 39 and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault. They remain in police custody at this time.

An investigation has been launched and a small scene remains in place with officers conducting further enquiries in the area.

One nearby resident said there had also been reports and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance attending the scene.

Anyone with information that may help the police investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 812 of 4 January 2023.

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: Two men charged following knife attack at Sheffield shopping centre

Large areas of Meadowhall were taped off by police on Tuesday evening (January 2) after two individuals were reportedly stabbed in an altercation between a group of men who were known to each other.

One of the men, aged 19, suffered a minor injury and has been discharged. The other man, also aged 19, suffered a serious injury and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Mohammed Yusoof, 20, of Barnsley Road in Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of Section 18 wounding, one count of affray and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place. He has been remanded in custody and was due appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today onJanuary 4. Ayaz Luiz, 24, also of Barnsley Road in Sheffield, has been charged with affray.

A large area of the upper area of Meadowhall was closed by police on January 2, 2024, after two men were reportedly stabbed. Image by Joshua Firth-Moore.

If you have any information which may assist officers with their investigation, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 728 of January 2, 2024.

Thursday, November 16, 2023: Boy, 16, seriously injured in horrific Sheffield stabbing by masked gang near Ravencarr Road, Manor

A boy has suffered serious injuries in a horrifying reported stabbing by masked men on a Sheffield estate.

The 16 year old was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment after the attack, which left him with serious but not life threatening injuries.

South Yorkshire Police are now investigating the attack, which happened on the Manor estate, in which the attackers are reported to have all got out of the same car before the assault.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On Friday October 22 around 10pm, at the junction of Vikinglea Road and Ravencarr Road in the Manor area, it is reported that a grey vehicle approached a 16-year-old boy and a group of men wearing balaclavas exited the vehicle.

"It is then reported that one man, described as black and wearing dark clothing, assaulted the boy and a second man, described as white and wearing dark clothing, then stabbed the victim.

"The boy received serious but not life threatening injuries to his abdomen, hand and hip."

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 912 of October 22, 2023.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023: Knife attack just off The Moor

Officers taped off Hereford Street at the bottom of The Moor following the attack at around 11.34am on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Officers taped off Hereford Street at the bottom of The Moor following the attack at around 11.34am on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Following the incident, the police sealed off the area close to the former Employment Department offices at Moorfoot, and the Office Outlet shop, with the cordon across South Lane.

The cordon was cleared away by 7pm.

Anyone with information that may assist with their investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 365 of October 17, 2023.

Saturday, October 7, 2023: Police cordon area outside nightclubs on Moorfoot following reported knife attack

At least half a dozen officers were pictured guarding the courtyard on Moorfoot around midnight between October 6 and 7, 2023.

Officers cordoned off an area on Moorfoot outside a number of Sheffield nightclubs following an alleged stabbing

South Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 5am on October 7 for reports of a man being stabbed on The Moor in Sheffield.

"Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries are continuing."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 172 of October 7, 2023.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023: Boy, 14, stabbed near Sheffield Town Hall

Police launched an investigation, after a boy of 14 was stabbed near Sheffield Town Hall.

A police cordon was put in place, following the incident

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 4.20pm on Tuesday 12 September, we received a call to inform us that a 14-year-old boy needed medical assistance on Norfolk Street.

"Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital with wounds to his neck."

Anyone with any information they believe can assist with police enquiries is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 657 of 12 September 2023.

Saturday, September 9, 2023: Carver Street: Three stabbed and three arrested for wounding on Sheffield's party street

In the early hours of Saturday, September 9, emergency services were called to reports that a man had been stabbed on Carver Street.

Shortly after, a second report was received that someone had been hit by a car at the same location.

Police later revealed that three men, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not life threatening.

Three men, aged 27, 26 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of wounding and violent disorder.

Saturday, July 29, 2023: Arrest after man taken to hospital following stabbing

A man was rushed to hospital with stab wounds to his arm, following a Sheffield city centre stabbing.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called at about 6pm on Saturday, July 29, 2023 to reports of a man having been stabbed in the arm on Waingate in Sheffield city centre.

"Officers attended and found a man aged in his 20s with a stab wound to his arm. Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended and the victim was taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.`

"Enquiries are ongoing at this time and a 31-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone with information can pass it to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 844 of 29 July 2023 when you get in touch.

Sunday, July 2, 2023: Man seriously injured in knife attack near Freddy's takeaway

Violence flared near to Freddy’s on London Road at around 10.45pm on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

A large police cordon was erected around the crime scene last night and remained in place during the following morning’s rush hour.

South Yorkshire Police said a man in his 20s was seriously injured in the attack.

Call 101 and quote incident number 1,173 of July 3, 2023 or contact South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Sunday, June 11, 2023: Man suffers stab wounds in attack, prompting armed police response

The scene on The Moor, following a stabbing in June 2023

A section of The Moor was cordoned off for several hours on Sunday, June 11, following an incident in the early hours of the morning, in which a 31-year-old man suffered stab wounds.

Armed police were called to the scene at around 12.45am that day in response, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Thursday, May 25, 2023: Teenager dies after stabbing in Crookes

Peshawa Ghaffour took a knife from a restaurant kitchen and later used it to stab 17-year-old Mohammed Iqbal during a street fight.

At Sheffield Crown Court trial which concluded on November 23, the 30-year-old of Birkendale Road, Walkley, was found guilty of manslaughter.

The court heard how on the evening of Thursday 25 May 2023, Ghaffour had a heated argument with an ex-partner at an Indian restaurant in the main road that runs through Crookes.

Officers attended Ghaffour’s home and he was arrested. During a search of his property, officers found a viable taser and flick knife.

Further enquiries by detectives established Ghaffour had taken the knife he used to stab Mohammed from the kitchen of the Indian restaurant earlier that evening, during the altercation with his ex-partner.

The scene in Crookes following the fatal stabbing

At trial, Ghaffour was found guilty of manslaughter but not guilty of murder and assault. He pleaded guilty during the trial to possession of a prohibited weapon (taser) and possession of a bladed article in a private place (flick knife).

On November 24, 2023, Ghaffour was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Monday, May 8, 2023: 19-year-old man dies after being stabbed on Sheffield estate

Two Sheffield teenagers have been told they must stay in prison until they are in their late 30s, after they were found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Adam Adbul-Basit who was left to die on a stranger's doorstep after being fatally stabbed.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing that concluded on December 22, 2023, 18-year-olds Xander Howarth, of Richmond Park View, Handsworth, Sheffield, and Thomas Hardiman, of Edenhall Road, Deep Pit, Sheffield were sentenced to life imprisonment for Adam's murder.

The fatal attack took place on Smelter Wood Road in the Stradbroke area of Sheffield at lunchtime on Monday, May 9, 2023, and despite the best efforts of medics, Adam died from fatal stab wounds outside a stranger's home on the road at just after 1pm.

Howarth and Hardiman denied murdering Adam, but a jury convicted them of the offence on December 4, 2023, following a trial at the same court which began in November 2023. Both defendants were 17-years-old when they committed the murder.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, set the minimum term both Howarth and Hardiman must spend behind bars at 19 years. This means they will be at least 37-years-old before they can be considered for release.

Monday, May 8, 2023: Police seal off part of Sheffield estate after stabbing and reports of man with chainsaw

At around 1.30pm on Monday May 8, 2023 a report was received of a man having been seen in the Westfield area with a weapon, believed to have been a chainsaw.

Later the force was informed that a man had arrived at hospital with a suspected stab wound to his leg. He has since been released from hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said: “A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and section 18 wounding; he also remains in police custody.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 445 of May 8, 2023.

Sunday, February 5, 2023: Teenager injured in stabbing on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre

A 19-year-old was injured in an incident on Carver Street in the early hours of Sunday, February 5, 2023. South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed at 4.11am.

The force said there had been an altercation and the teen was 'chased by an unknown group of men' and was subsequently stabbed.

“The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries have not been deemed life threatening or altering.”

Carver Street is one of the busiest streets in Sheffield city centre most nights and particularly at weekends because of the number of bars and clubs on the short stretch between West Street with Division Street.

Saturday, January 21, 2023: Man stabbed in attempted car-jacking in Darnall

Officers were called to the Staniforth Road area of Darnall at around 7.30pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to reports that a man had been stabbed.

It was reported that the man was travelling in his vehicle when he was approached by two men who demanded that he got out of his car and hand over the car keys.

When he refused to hand over the keys, the man was attacked, receiving a stab wound to his torso and hand. The suspects then fled the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were deemed to be non-life changing or threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 761 of January 21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.