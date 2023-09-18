Video footage is circulating online today showing yet more violence on Sheffield's famous party street.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Posted on Instagram, the footage shows men fighting in Carver Street while it was busy with revellers on a night out. It does not state what day the brawl broke out but has been posted just days after three men were stabbed on the same streets in another incident.

In one part of the clip, a man is seen on the ground while another man is captured repeatedly punching him in his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of people try to intervene to split up the brawl, which took place in the middle of the road while there were cars trying to get through the crowds.

There was more violence on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre last weekend

In the early hours of Saturday, September 9, three people were taken to hospital with stab wounds following another outbreak of violence on the same street.

Wajahat Ali, aged 27, of Sheldon Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, has been charged with affray and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place after last week’s incident.

Three other men, aged 35, 26 and 19, who were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences including wounding, violent disorder and dangerous driving, have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Instagram after the latest incident of violence, one viewer said: “Three stabbings last week and not a police officer in sight. Embarrassing.”

Another asked: “What is happening to Sheffield? Vile.”

After the three stabbings, a knife crime activist called for Carver Street to be blocked off at both ends and metal detectors installed in a bid to prevent blades getting into pubs and clubs.