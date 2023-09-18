Carver Street Sheffield: Video captures yet more violence on party street
Posted on Instagram, the footage shows men fighting in Carver Street while it was busy with revellers on a night out. It does not state what day the brawl broke out but has been posted just days after three men were stabbed on the same streets in another incident.
In one part of the clip, a man is seen on the ground while another man is captured repeatedly punching him in his head.
A number of people try to intervene to split up the brawl, which took place in the middle of the road while there were cars trying to get through the crowds.
In the early hours of Saturday, September 9, three people were taken to hospital with stab wounds following another outbreak of violence on the same street.
Wajahat Ali, aged 27, of Sheldon Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, has been charged with affray and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place after last week’s incident.
Three other men, aged 35, 26 and 19, who were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences including wounding, violent disorder and dangerous driving, have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.
Posting on Instagram after the latest incident of violence, one viewer said: “Three stabbings last week and not a police officer in sight. Embarrassing.”
Another asked: “What is happening to Sheffield? Vile.”
After the three stabbings, a knife crime activist called for Carver Street to be blocked off at both ends and metal detectors installed in a bid to prevent blades getting into pubs and clubs.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted about the latest incident.