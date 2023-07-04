News you can trust since 1887
London Road Sheffield: Rush hour traffic chaos as police cordon off city street

Rush hour traffic is building in Sheffield this morning after police sealed off a busy road overnight.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:08 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 08:08 BST

London Road is cordoned off between John Street and Alderson Road this morning, with tape across the road and officers standing guard.

Details on the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police, but locally it is rumoured to be a stabbing.

Officers at the scene earlier this morning said they did not know how long the road was expected to be sealed off.

Motorists are urged to avoid London Road this morning due to a police cordonMotorists are urged to avoid London Road this morning due to a police cordon
South Yorkshire Police tweeted about the incident earlier this morning to warn motorists to find alternative routes.

But rush hour traffic is building and side streets are reported to be congested as people try to find ways around the cordon.

Meanawhile, Flat Street – near the bus station in the city centre – is also cordoned off and there are multiple emergency service vehicles at the scene, including ambulances, this morning.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the two incidents are not connected.

There is a heavy police presence on London Road this morningThere is a heavy police presence on London Road this morning
More to follow.

Londion Road is sealed off this morningLondion Road is sealed off this morning
