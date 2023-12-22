"Those who carry knives in public are a scourge on society," a judge told two 18-year-olds responsible for a 'ferocious' stabbing that cost another teenager their life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Sheffield teenagers have been told they must stay in prison until they are in their late 30s, after they were found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Adam Adbul-Basit who was left to die on a stranger's doorstep after being fatally stabbed.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing that concluded just a few moments ago, 18-year-olds Xander Howarth, of Richmond Park View, Handsworth, Sheffield, and Thomas Hardiman, of Edenhall Road, Deep Pit, Sheffield were sentenced to life imprisonment for Adam's murder.

Hardiman and Howarth (right) have just been jailed for life for Adam Abdul-Basit's murder during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today (December 22, 2023)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told the pair: "I have no doubt whatsoever that the backdrop to this case was drug dealing. Howarth, you had sold drugs for Adbul-Basit, both in Sheffield and Grimsby. I have no doubt whatsoever that both of you were on bad terms over drug dealing."

"Each of you had an easy way with knives, and you were both prepared to use them. The knives were not small. These knives were large and could be used to inflict murderous and grievous injuries.

"Both of you used those knives with ferocious vigour upon the deceased."

"This was a joint crime, and, although only one of you, almost certainly you, Hardiman, plunged the knife deep into the body of Abdul-Basit, you are jointly responsible as you both participated in a joint attack with large knives. It was simply a matter of chance that the fatal stab wound was inflicted by one, and not the other. You both share responsibility, and your culpability is equal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "Three young lives have been wrecked by knife crime related to drug dealing."

"I want to make it clear to you, and to others, that those who carry knives on a regular basis - as each of you did; and then go on to commit murder - as each of you did - must expect, and will receive, a long minimum term as part of their life sentence."

"Those who carry knives in public are a scourge on society."

Howarth and Hardiman denied murdering Adam, but a jury convicted them of the offence on December 4, 2023, following a trial at the same court which began in November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fatal attack took place on Smelter Wood Road in the Stradbroke area of Sheffield at lunchtime on Monday, May 9, 2023, and despite the best efforts of medics, Adam died from fatal stab wounds outside a stranger's home on the road at just after 1pm.

In a statement read to the court, Adam's mother, Ferzana Afsar, said his death has left the family 'traumatised'.

She added: "Words cannot describe my beautiful baby boy. Adam was the apple of my eye...he was loved and adored by all."

Ferzana described Adam as being the most 'kind,' 'respectful and loving son a mother could ask for,' adding that his life being 'snatched away' in such a 'cruel and senseless way by others' had traumatised her family 'beyond repair'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every day I have to come to terms with the fact that I will never see him again in this life...my life is agony with you. Not a moment goes by that you are not in my mind," she continued.

During the course of the trial, the court was told how Howarth and Hardimen were spotted on CCTV, wielding knives as they chased Mr Abdul-Basit into the front garden of a Smelter Wood Road property. Both defendants were aged 17 at the time of the fatal attack.

Opening the Crown's case to the jury of seven men and five women, prosecutor Peter Moulson KC said last month: "It appears, for some reason, Thomas Hardiman and Xander Howarth gave chase to Mr Abdul-Basit. They were wielding knives, Mr Abdul-Basit also had a knife. Mr Abdul-Basit ran away in the opposite direction."

"The chase by these defendants continued, and Mr Abdul-Basit ran into the front garden of [a Smelter Wood Drive property]. There - the prosecution case is - that Mr Abdul-Basit was effectively cornered by these two defendants, both wielding their knives," Mr Moulson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The prosecution case is that Howarth and Hardiman, attacking as a team, stabbed Mr Abdul-Basit. He tried to stab those who chased him. He tries to defend himself, of course," Mr Moulson said, adding that the defendants both ran away from the scene, leaving Mr Abdul-Basit 'clutching his chest and collapsing on the doorstep' of the Smelter Wood Road property. Through their guilty verdicts, the jury have accepted the proseuction case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court was told how approximately two months before the fatal knifing, in an incident that started outside Boots on Fargate in Sheffield city centre, Hardiman and Howarth chased Adam with knives.

Judge Richardson said that while he had 'no doubt' that Howarth and Hardiman 'harboured an intention to attack' Adam, the fatal stabbing was not pre-meditated, and took place after Adam, along with an associate, and Howarth and Haridiman 'came across each other'.

He said: "There is no evidence to suggest you went out looking for Abdul-Basit on 8th May 2023, but I am entirely sure that if an opportunity presented itself to attack him, you would take it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending Howarth, Nicholas Rhodes KC suggested his client's age and immaturity were of significance, but said 'positive steps appear to have been taken now he's in custody,' referring to the 221 days he has spent on remand.

Mr Rhodes described Howarth's 'family background' as being 'frankly dismal' and 'truly awful,' adding that his lack of family support was apparent throughout the trial.

Richard Thyne KC, defending Hardiman, also cited his age, poor upbringing and immaturity as being mitigating factors, adding that prior to the fatal stabbing, his client had been identified by the police as 'someone at risk of child criminal exploitation'.

The court was also told he has received a diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Richardson set the minimum term both Howarth and Hardiman must spend behind bars at 19 years. This means they will be at least 37-years-old before they can be considered for release.

Howarth was also sentenced for two separate offences of possession with intent to supply committed in May 2022, when he was just 16-years-old, but received a concurrent sentence of 20 months for that offence.

Both defendants were also sentenced for possession of a bladed article, relating to the 'large knives' used to commit the fatal attack, and received a concurrent sentence of 12 months for that offence.

Their life sentences mean they will also be on licence for the rest of their lives, after they are eventually released into the community.