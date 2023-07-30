The road was closed for several hours with emergency services on scene

One man is in hospital and another has been arrested after a stabbing in Sheffield city centre.

Police, who cordoned off an area around Waingate yesterday evening (Saturday July 29) have today confirmed a man was stabbed, and that he was taken to hospital following the attack, at around 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also revealed that they have arrested a man on suspicion of assisting an offender, and have issued an appeal for witnesses to the stabbing.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called at about 6pm yesterday evening (Saturday 29 July) to reports of a man having been stabbed in the arm on Waingate in Sheffield city centre.

"Officers attended and found a man aged in his 20s with a stab wound to his arm. Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended and the victim was taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this time and a 31-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone with information can pass it to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 844 of 29 July 2023 when you get in touch.

You can access by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad