Police called out to stabbing near Greenland Drive, Darnall, Sheffield

A man is in hospital after a stabbing near Darnall, last night.

Officers cordoned off land earlier today while investigations were carried out at Greenland Drive.

The incident was reported at 6.41pm yesterday.

A cordon was also reported on a pedestrian route and cycle path which runs between Palmer Road, and the Clipstone Gardens open space. South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Officers attended and found an 18-year-old man with a stab wound to his arm and thigh. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"A 25-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have also received hospital treatment for suspected stab wounds. They have both since been discharged."

Police say three men aged 25, 31 and 39 and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault. They remain in police custody at this time.

An investigation has been launched and a small scene remains in place with officers conducting further enquiries in the area.

One nearby resident said there had also been reports and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance attending the scene.

Anyone with information that may help the police investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 812 of 4 January 2023.

Alternatively, you can contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 and give information anonymously.