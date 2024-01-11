A man has been taken to hospital after a reported stabbing at a beauty spot in Sheffield.

Officers were called at 11.54am today (January 11) to reports of a stabbing at South Street in the Park Hill area of Sheffield.

It is reported that one man suffered injuries to the arm and face and was taken to hospital. South Yorkshire Police said his injuries are “not believed to be life threatening or life changing”.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” it added.

A cordon has been erected across a public footpath in the South Street Park area, near Park Hill. South Yorkshire Police said officers are investigating a report of a stabbing on January 11, in which one man was taken to hospital. The cordon is highlighted in the image to the right.

A cordon remained at the scene this afternoon, at around 4.30pm. The cordon covers a small section of a public footpath between Sheffield Railway Station, and Sheffield Amphitheatre, within the South Street Park. Officers remain at the scene.