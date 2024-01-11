South Street Park stabbing: Man suffers wounds to face and arm in incident near Sheffield train station
A man has been taken to hospital after a reported stabbing at a beauty spot in Sheffield.
Officers were called at 11.54am today (January 11) to reports of a stabbing at South Street in the Park Hill area of Sheffield.
It is reported that one man suffered injuries to the arm and face and was taken to hospital. South Yorkshire Police said his injuries are “not believed to be life threatening or life changing”.
“Enquiries are ongoing,” it added.
A cordon remained at the scene this afternoon, at around 4.30pm. The cordon covers a small section of a public footpath between Sheffield Railway Station, and Sheffield Amphitheatre, within the South Street Park. Officers remain at the scene.
If you have any information which could assist officers, you can contact the police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 314 of January 11, 2023 when you get in touch.