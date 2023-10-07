Several eyewitnesses have told The Star a man was critically injured in the incident last night.

Police descended on an area outside several Sheffield nightclubs last night following an alleged stabbing.

Officers cordoned off an area on Moorfoot outside a number of Sheffield nightclubs following an alleged stabbing last night (October 6/7).

At least half a dozen officers were pictured guarding the courtyard on Moorfoot around midnight last night (October 6/7). Police tape and barriers had been used to seal off the area.

Multiple eyewitnesses have told The Star a man was critically injured in the incident and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Officers remain at the scene today, with pedestrians unable to walk through the area and being redirected around South Lane and Cumberland Street.