News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Murder investigation launched and three arrested after death of man

Stabbing Sheffield: Police cordon area outside nightclubs on Moorfoot following reported knife attack

Several eyewitnesses have told The Star a man was critically injured in the incident last night.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 7th Oct 2023, 11:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police descended on an area outside several Sheffield nightclubs last night following an alleged stabbing.

Officers cordoned off an area on Moorfoot outside a number of Sheffield nightclubs following an alleged stabbing last night (October 6/7). Officers cordoned off an area on Moorfoot outside a number of Sheffield nightclubs following an alleged stabbing last night (October 6/7).
Officers cordoned off an area on Moorfoot outside a number of Sheffield nightclubs following an alleged stabbing last night (October 6/7).

At least half a dozen officers were pictured guarding the courtyard on Moorfoot around midnight last night (October 6/7). Police tape and barriers had been used to seal off the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Multiple eyewitnesses have told The Star a man was critically injured in the incident and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Officers remain at the scene today, with pedestrians unable to walk through the area and being redirected around South Lane and Cumberland Street.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

Related topics:NightclubsSheffieldHospitalSouth Yorkshire Police