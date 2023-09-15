Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by police investigating alleged stabbing near Sheffield Town Hall

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy of 14 was stabbed near Sheffield Town Hall.

The man who has been arrested is aged 48, from Sheffield, and remains in police custody as detectives continue with investigations.

South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement this afternoon confirming they have now made an arrest after launching an investigation on Tuesday, when they sealed off part of the area near the Town Hall, after the incident on Norfolk Street was first reported.

Police near the scene where a boy aged 14 was wounded on Tuesday. A man aged 48 has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The injured boy is still in hospital, after suffering wounds to his neck.

Police said in a statement: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a teenage boy being stabbed in Sheffield city centre earlier this week.

"At around 4.20pm on Tuesday 12 September, we received a call to inform us that a 14-year-old boy needed medical assistance on Norfolk Street.

"Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital with wounds to his neck. His injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening. He remains in hospital at this time."

Detectives say they are still appealing for information about the incident, and say they are still keen to speak to anyone who may have any information, mobile phone footage or CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information they believe can assist with police enquiries is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 657 of 12 September 2023.