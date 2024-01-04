Meadowhall stabbing: Two men charged following knife attack at Sheffield shopping centre
Large areas of the shopping centre were cordoned off by police this week.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men have been charged over a stabbing at a Sheffield shopping centre earlier this week.
Large areas of Meadowhall were taped off by police on Tuesday evening (January 2) after two individuals were reportedly stabbed in an altercation between a group of men who were known to each other.
One of the men, aged 19, suffered a minor injury and has been discharged. The other man, also aged 19, suffered a serious injury and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Now, Mohammed Yusoof, 20, of Barnsley Road in Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of Section 18 wounding, one count of affray and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place. He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (January 4). Ayaz Luiz, 24, also of Barnsley Road in Sheffield, has been charged with affray. He has been bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow.
If you have any information which may assist officers with their investigation, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 728 of January 2, 2024. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know to Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.
The shopping centre and all its stores were open as usual the morning after the incident.