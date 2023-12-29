News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Here are the 20 streets hit hardest by reported vehicle offences in Sheffield over last year

The worst hit streets in Sheffield for vehicle crime have been revealed.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 29th Dec 2023, 05:05 GMT

Crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay.

The Star has analysed the last 12 months of released data for Sheffield, running from November 2022 to October 2023.

The figures are comprised on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The worst hit streets have been revealed.

1. Vehicle crime annual data collage

The worst hit streets have been revealed.

Photo Sales
The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Stovin Gardens, Greenland, with 43

2. On or near Stovin Gardens, Greenland: 43 reports of vehicle crime

The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Stovin Gardens, Greenland, with 43

Photo Sales
The second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, with 31

3. On or near Kenwood Road, Nether Edge: 31 reports of vehicle offences

The second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, with 31

Photo Sales
On or near Skinnerthorpe Road, Fir Vale, near to Northern General hospital: 16 reports of vehicle offences The third-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Skinnerthorpe Road, Fir Vale, near to Northern General hospital, with 16

4. On or near Skinnerthorpe Road, Fir Vale, near to Northern General hospital: 16 reports of vehicle offences

On or near Skinnerthorpe Road, Fir Vale, near to Northern General hospital: 16 reports of vehicle offences The third-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Skinnerthorpe Road, Fir Vale, near to Northern General hospital, with 16

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page