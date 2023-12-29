The worst hit streets in Sheffield for vehicle crime have been revealed.

Crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay.

The Star has analysed the last 12 months of released data for Sheffield, running from November 2022 to October 2023.

The figures are comprised on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . Vehicle crime annual data collage The worst hit streets have been revealed. Photo Sales

2 . On or near Stovin Gardens, Greenland: 43 reports of vehicle crime The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Stovin Gardens, Greenland, with 43 Photo Sales

3 . On or near Kenwood Road, Nether Edge: 31 reports of vehicle offences The second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield between November 2022 and October 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, with 31 Photo Sales