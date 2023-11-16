Teenager taken to hospital after Sheffield ‘stabbing’, said to involve masked gang

A boy has suffered serious injuries in a horrifying reported stabbing by masked men on a Sheffield estate.

The 16 year old was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment after the attack, which left him with serious but not life threatening injuries.

South Yorkshire Police are now investigating the attack, which happened on the Manor estate, in which the attackers are reported to have all got out of the same car before the assault.

The junction of Ravencarr Road and Vikinglea Road, Manor. Picture: Google

The junction where police described the incident as happening is close to a children's centre, a business centre, and to a Jehovah's Witnesses' church. There is no suggestion any of these were involved.

Officers have tonight issued a statement.

It said: "On Friday October 22 around 10pm, at the junction of Vikinglea Road and Ravencarr Road in the Manor area, it is reported that a grey vehicle approached a 16-year-old boy and a group of men wearing balaclavas exited the vehicle.

"It is then reported that one man, described as black and wearing dark clothing, assaulted the boy and a second man, described as white and wearing dark clothing, then stabbed the victim.

"The boy received serious but not life threatening injuries to his abdomen, hand and hip."

Police are now appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward as they investigate the incident.

Det Cons Joanne Clay, the officer leading the investigation, wants to hear from people who may live in the area and possibly have CCTV or dashcam footage.

She said: “I would like to encourage anyone with information that could assist us in our investigation to pass this on to us online or call 101.

"Please quote incident number 912 of October 22 when you get in touch."