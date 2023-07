Police were on the scene last night

Officials say a large police cordon which was put in place last night has now been lifted.

Police yesterday evening taped off a section around Lady’s Bridge in Sheffield city centre, closing off Bridge Street, Lady’s Bridge, Castlegate and Waingate. But bus company bosses today say the cordon has been lifted.

Operator Stagecoach said today: "The police incident on Waingate is now clear. Services have reverted back to normal route."

At least six police vehicles were present at the scene last night, as well as two ambulances.