One of Sheffield’s busiest roads is cordoned off by the police this morning.

London Road is sealed off with police tape and cars while officers stand guard on the stretch between John Street and Alderson Road.

It has been suggested locally that there was a stabbing at or inside a takeaway on the busy street at around 11pm yesterday although details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

The force tweeted this morning: “Please be aware that London Road in Sheffield is currently closed between the junction of John Street and Alderson Road following a police-led incident overnight.

“Bus routes are being diverted and the public are asked to plan alternatives routes around the area. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Flat Street in the city centre is also cordoned off this morning following another police incident overnight. Stagecoach Yorkshire said its number 7 and 120 services are unable to serve the area.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted about both incidents, with the road closures expected to cause disruption during this morning’s rush hour.