The Moor: Man injured in Sheffield city centre stabbing, prompting armed police response

A man is being treated in hospital today, after being stabbed during an incident in Sheffield city centre which prompted an armed police response.

By Sarah Marshall, Harry Harrison
Published 11th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST

The incident took place on The Moor, Sheffield city centre in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, June 11).

In a statement released just a few moments ago, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 12:45am today (11 June) from Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerting us to reports of a stabbing on The Moor in Sheffield. 

"Armed Officers attended and the victim had fled scene prior to officers’ arrival. The victim, a 31 year-old man was identified and taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains.

The police cordon on The Moor currently stretches from the top down to PrimarkThe police cordon on The Moor currently stretches from the top down to Primark
"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. Numerous police cordons remain in place today while officers carry out their enquiries. 

"There will be an increased presence of police officers in the area today. They are there to help you, if you have any concerns please speak to them."

A section of The Moor, from the top of the shopping complex down to Primark, is cordoned off as police officers carry out enquiries.

There is a large police presence on The Moor in Sheffield city centre There is a large police presence on The Moor in Sheffield city centre
The shops within the cordon remain closed, and as the police statement suggests, it is not yet known when it is likely to be removed.

Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 176 of June 11, 2023. Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers- https://crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

