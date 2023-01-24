A man was stabbed in an attempted car-jacking in a Sheffield suburb, police have revealed.

Officers were called to the Staniforth Road area of Darnall at around 7.30pm on Saturday, January 21 to reports that a man had been stabbed.

It was reported that the man was travelling in his vehicle when he was approached by two men who demanded that he got out of his car and hand over the car keys.

When he refused to hand over the keys, the man was attacked, receiving a stab wound to his torso and hand. The suspects then fled the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were deemed to be non-life changing or threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 761 of January 21.

