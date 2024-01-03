Large areas of the upper area were closed by police.

Photos shared with The Star show the police scene last night after a reported stabbing at Meadowhall.

Two men are in hospital today following the incident at the Sheffield shopping centre yesterday evening (January 2).

A police officer and a security guard standing inside the police cordon on the second level of Meadowhall Shopping Centre, where two men were reportedly stabbed in an incident on January 2, 2024. Image by Joshua Firth-Moore.

Photos shared with The Star show how police cordoned off a large area of the upper level at the shopping centre.

It is unknown if Meadowhall will be opening today. The centre has been contacted for a comment.

Officers have confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A large area of the upper area of Meadowhall was closed by police. It is not known if the Sheffield shopping centre will be open today (January 3). Image by Joshua Firth-Moore.

In a statement issued last night, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Two men aged 19 and 20 have been taken to hospital where they are currently receiving treatment. Two men aged 24 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault."

The incident comes as it emerged that there were over 800 crimes reported at the shopping centre over a 12-month period from September 2022 until the end of August 2023.

Bosses at Meadowhall say it is one of the safest places in the city to shop, with security measures including a visitor code of conduct, a team of security staff, a partnership with South Yorkshire Police, including a dedicated police station on site, as well as CCTV and ANPR monitoring the site.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, told The Star last month: “The safety of our visitors, colleagues and retail partners is our number one priority and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.