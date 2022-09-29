Live updates: All the latest from police cordon in Sheffield amid reports a police officer was mown down
Updates from The Star team as a police cordon is in place in Sheffield this morning and a busy city centre road and bus route is closed.
Last updated: Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 09:36
9:33am - Special constable injured responding to concerns of man with gun
A special constable investigating reports of a man with a firearm has been injured after being hit by a suspected stolen vehicle on a major Sheffield road.
South Yorkshire Police were called at 9.45pm last night (Wednesday, September 28, 2022) to a report of man with a firearm on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, at the junction with KFC.
READ MORE: Penistone Road Sheffield: Special constable hit by vehicle as cops are sent out over reports of man with gun
9:03am - Man in hospital after city centre stabbing
The victim of a stabbing is in hospital this morning following a knife attack in Sheffield city centre.
South Yorkshire Police have sealed off Arundel Gate in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street/Commercial Street following the stabbing.
8:08am - Roads gridlocked around crash scene
There is a heavy police presence on and around Penistone Road in Sheffield this morning following a serious collision.
There are unconfirmed reports that a police officer was injured in a collision with a dark coloured 4X4 last night.
7:09am - City centre road closed in both directions
This is the scene of a road closure in Sheffield city centre this morning.
South Yorkshire Police issued a statement this morning warning motorists to avoid Arundel Gate, which is a busy road and bus route.
It is blocked off in both directions but it is not yet known why.
6:35am - Road sealed off amid reports police officer was mown down
Penistone Road in Sheffield is sealed off this morning amid reports a police officer was mown down.
South Yorkshire Police said the busy road is closed in both directions between Bamforth Street and Beulah Road “following a collision”.