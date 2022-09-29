News you can trust since 1887
Live updates: All the latest from police cordon in Sheffield amid reports a police officer was mown down

Updates from The Star team as a police cordon is in place in Sheffield this morning and a busy city centre road and bus route is closed.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:30 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today, including reports that a police officer was mown down (Thursday, September 29).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which also includes a city centre road and bus route being closed in both directions.

Got a news tip? Email [email protected]

There are two police cordons in place in Sheffield this morning

Last updated: Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 09:36

Key Events

  • Road closed amid reports police officer was mown down
  • Major city centre road and bus route closed in both directions
  • Roads gridlocked around crash scene
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 09:36

9:33am - Special constable injured responding to concerns of man with gun

A special constable investigating reports of a man with a firearm has been injured after being hit by a suspected stolen vehicle on a major Sheffield road.

South Yorkshire Police were called at 9.45pm last night (Wednesday, September 28, 2022) to a report of man with a firearm on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, at the junction with KFC.

READ MORE: Penistone Road Sheffield: Special constable hit by vehicle as cops are sent out over reports of man with gun

A special constable was injured in an incident on Penistone Road, Sheffield, last night (Photo: Alastair Ulke)
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 09:05

9:03am - Man in hospital after city centre stabbing

The victim of a stabbing is in hospital this morning following a knife attack in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police have sealed off Arundel Gate in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street/Commercial Street following the stabbing.

READ MORE: Arundel Gate Sheffield: Stabbing victim in hospital after city centre knife attack

Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre is sealed off this morning following a stabbing (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 09:04

8:08am - Roads gridlocked around crash scene

There is a heavy police presence on and around Penistone Road in Sheffield this morning following a serious collision.

There are unconfirmed reports that a police officer was injured in a collision with a dark coloured 4X4 last night.

READ MORE: Penistone Road Sheffield: Heavy police presence and gridlock around crime scene

There is a heavy police presence on Penistone Road in Sheffield following a collision this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)
Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 07:12

7:09am - City centre road closed in both directions

This is the scene of a road closure in Sheffield city centre this morning.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement this morning warning motorists to avoid Arundel Gate, which is a busy road and bus route.

It is blocked off in both directions but it is not yet known why.

Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre is closed in both directions this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 06:33

6:35am - Road sealed off amid reports police officer was mown down

Penistone Road in Sheffield is sealed off this morning amid reports a police officer was mown down.

South Yorkshire Police said the busy road is closed in both directions between Bamforth Street and Beulah Road “following a collision”.

READ MORE: Penistone Road Sheffield: Road sealed off amid reports of police officer mown down

Penistone Road in Sheffield is closed this morning, amid reports that a police officer was injured in an incident
