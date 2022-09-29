Connor Richards: Sheffield man, 23, killed in collision at car meet in North Lincolnshire
A 23-year-old Sheffield man has died after being struck by a vehicle at a car meet.
Connor Richards was fatally wounded when he was hit by a car during the gathering in Flixborough, North Lincolnshire, on Saturday, September 24.
Humberside Police today confirmed he died of his injuries in hospital this morning, Thursday, September 29.
The force said another victim who was involved in the collision remained in hospital, in a stable condition, while others who were taken to hospital have since been discharged.
Police said officers were supporting Mr Richards’ family, adding ‘our sincere condolences are with them and his friends at this extremely difficult time’.
They said his family had asked to be left to ‘grieve in peace and come to terms with the tragic circumstances of his death’.
Humberside Police said a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
Tributes paid to ‘amazing young man’ Connor Richards who was killed at car meet
People have been paying tribute to Connor on social media.
One person wrote: “RIP Connor. I’ve heard so many wonderful stories about the amazing young man you was. This is truly heartbreaking. Condolences to your family and friends.”
Another commented: “Rest easy Connor you was one off the nicest lads I knew and now your gone. It’s awful to hear and you will be missed by us all. RIP angel.”
Humberside Police have asked anyone with information or footage which has not yet been shared with the force to call them on 101, quoting log 531 of September 24.