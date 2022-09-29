Connor Richards was fatally wounded when he was hit by a car during the gathering in Flixborough, North Lincolnshire, on Saturday, September 24.

Humberside Police today confirmed he died of his injuries in hospital this morning, Thursday, September 29.

Connor Richards, aged 23, of Sheffield, has sadly died of his injuries after being hit by a vehicle at a car meet in Flixborough, North Lincolnshire, on Saturday, September 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said another victim who was involved in the collision remained in hospital, in a stable condition, while others who were taken to hospital have since been discharged.

Police said officers were supporting Mr Richards’ family, adding ‘our sincere condolences are with them and his friends at this extremely difficult time’.

They said his family had asked to be left to ‘grieve in peace and come to terms with the tragic circumstances of his death’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humberside Police said a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Tributes paid to ‘amazing young man’ Connor Richards who was killed at car meet

People have been paying tribute to Connor on social media.

One person wrote: “RIP Connor. I’ve heard so many wonderful stories about the amazing young man you was. This is truly heartbreaking. Condolences to your family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another commented: “Rest easy Connor you was one off the nicest lads I knew and now your gone. It’s awful to hear and you will be missed by us all. RIP angel.”