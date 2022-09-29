News you can trust since 1887
Police special constable injured in Penistone Road crash, attempted murder arrests after Sheffield city centre stabbing and Kelham Island Brewery saved - welcome to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast

Star readers can now listen to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast in which our journalists discuss the biggest stories of the week.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:57 am

In this weeks' episode we discuss two breaking incidents from overnight.

Scenes from across Sheffield as two in custody for stabbing while police hunt mo...

Penistone Road and several of its surrounding streets were gridlocked today (September 29) after South Yorkshire Police shut the road in the early hours.

Police have cordoned off two areas.

A special constable was mown down by a vehicle as police responded to reports of a man with a gun in the area.

Video footage shared online appears to show one officer jumping out of the way of the vehicle.

As a result, traffic was at a near standstill in both directions on the dual carriageway as commuters were directed through side streets to get around the closure earlier this morning.

Behind the Headlines podcast.

Meanwhile, things were no calmer in the city centre.

Arundel Gate was closed by officers between Furnival Gate and Commercial Street following a stabbing at around 2.28am this morning.

A man is in hospital in a serious condition and two men are being held for attempted murder.

The closure on Penistone Road led to severe traffic on the major commuting route.

In addition, we also talk about news that Kelham Island Brewery has been saved from closure.

You can watch and listen to the latest podcast here:- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8e2ld3

