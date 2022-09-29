Police special constable injured in Penistone Road crash, attempted murder arrests after Sheffield city centre stabbing and Kelham Island Brewery saved - welcome to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast
Star readers can now listen to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast in which our journalists discuss the biggest stories of the week.
In this weeks' episode we discuss two breaking incidents from overnight.
Penistone Road and several of its surrounding streets were gridlocked today (September 29) after South Yorkshire Police shut the road in the early hours.
A special constable was mown down by a vehicle as police responded to reports of a man with a gun in the area.
Video footage shared online appears to show one officer jumping out of the way of the vehicle.
As a result, traffic was at a near standstill in both directions on the dual carriageway as commuters were directed through side streets to get around the closure earlier this morning.
Meanwhile, things were no calmer in the city centre.
Arundel Gate was closed by officers between Furnival Gate and Commercial Street following a stabbing at around 2.28am this morning.
A man is in hospital in a serious condition and two men are being held for attempted murder.
In addition, we also talk about news that Kelham Island Brewery has been saved from closure.
You can watch and listen to the latest podcast here:- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8e2ld3