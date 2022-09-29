Penistone Road, Hillsborough is currently closed in both directions, from A6101 Bradfield Road to Bamforth Street, due to a road traffic collision that took place earlier this morning (Thursday, September 29).

There are significant delays in the area as a result of the collision, with traffic moving particularly slowly on Bamforth Street, Bradfield Road, Langsett Road, Loxley Road and Rutland Road.

At just after 8.20am, a spokesperson for Travel South Yorkshire said the closure is ‘expected to be in place all morning’.

Penistone Road and Arundel Gate are both currently closed, and are expected to be for the rest of morning

The spokesperson added that the 8, 8a and 86 bus services are currently being divered as a result of the collision.

Eye witnesses posting online claim a dark coloured 4X4 was involved in the collision.

Video footage showed one officer jumping out of the way of the vehicle.

Police have also closed Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street and Commercial Street due to a stabbing.

A young man is receiving treatment in hospital this morning.

The Travel South Yorkshire spokesperson said Arundel Gate is also expected to ‘remain closed all morning’.

