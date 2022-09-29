Police are investigating after the 13-year-old girl was approached by a man on Fife Street in Wincobank this week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 5.35pm on Tuesday, September 27, police were called by a woman who reported that her child had been approached by an unknown man near to a shop on Fife Street.

Fife Street in Wincobank, Sheffield, where a man reportedly attempted to lure a 13-year-old girl into a car, telling her there were puppies inside (Google Street View file pic)

“It is understood the man asked the child to get into a nearby car. The child ran home and was not physically injured during the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A message from the child’s mother, shared on social media, said the man ‘tried to entice her by saying he had puppies in car’.

“He walked out from behind the electrical block. When she said no and ran off, he then got in a grey coloured car and drove off,” she added.