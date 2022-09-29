Arundel Gate Sheffield: Suspects held over 'attempted murder' after city centre stabbing
Two suspects are in police custody this afternoon following a stabbing in Sheffield city centre.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:40 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:40 pm
The males, whose ages have not yet been disclosed, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after emergency services were alerted to a stabbing on Arundel Gate shortly before 2.30am.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he remains in serious condition this afternoon.
Arundel Gate remains sealed off and under police guard while CSI officers examine the area where the stabbing occurred.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.