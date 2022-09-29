News you can trust since 1887
Arundel Gate Sheffield: Suspects held over 'attempted murder' after city centre stabbing

Two suspects are in police custody this afternoon following a stabbing in Sheffield city centre.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:40 pm
The males, whose ages have not yet been disclosed, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after emergency services were alerted to a stabbing on Arundel Gate shortly before 2.30am.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he remains in serious condition this afternoon.

A forensic examination of Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre is under way today following a stabbing (Photo: Scott Merrylees)

Arundel Gate remains sealed off and under police guard while CSI officers examine the area where the stabbing occurred.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre is sealed off by the police today (Photo: Scott Merrylees)