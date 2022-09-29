Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service at around 2.28am this morning (Thursday, September 29) to reports of a stabbing on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed a few moments ago.

Two men, aged 46 and 36, from Sheffield and Rotherham, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody at this time.

Arundel Gate remains closed this afternoon following an incident in which a man in his 20s was stabbed in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, September 29). He is currently in a 'critical condition' in hospital

Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Welsh, overseeing the investigation, said: “This was an act of violence on a young man who is in a serious condition in hospital, leaving his family unimaginably worried.

“We’ve been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry since the incident was reported but we want to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or been with the victim before he was injured.

“At this time, I am keeping an open mind as to the motive behind this incident and would ask that anyone who may have information as to what happened to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please make sure you quote incident number 73 of September 29, 2022 when you get in touch.”

The scene in Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre earlier today (Thursday, September 29) after a man suffered serious stab wounds

Arundel Gate is one of the city centre’s busiest streets, and has remained closed all day while police carry out forensic work at the scene, and make enquiries.

Several bus services have been diverted as a result of the closure.

Another of Sheffield’s busiest roads, Penistone Road in Hillsborough, has also been closed all day, following an incident in which a special officer sent out to investigate reports of a man with a firearm being seen in the area was hit by a vehicle believed to have been stolen.

You can access South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/