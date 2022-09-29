A woman was severely injured when a dog bit her in Concord Park, in Shiregreen, on September 24.

The incident took place at around midday on September 24 when the victim was reportedly walking through Concord Park, near to the main gates off the path that leads to Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen.

As the victim walked past a woman who was sat on a bench with two dogs, one of the dogs – described as a pitbull-type – approached her and bit her, resulting in severe injuries.

She suffered puncture wounds and lacerations on her high and upper forearm and a five-inch tear on her forearm, which required plastic surgery to repair.

It is understood that the woman who was sat with the dogs offered to call the police, but the victim turned down the offers as she was in shock at the time.

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the park at the time and saw what happened to come forward to help them piece together the full circumstances.

They are also appealing to the woman who was with the dogs to come forward and speak to them to help with their enquiries.

The woman is described as white and roughly 40 years old and with shoulder-length dark brown or black hair.

PC Ian Balshaw, the officer leading the investigation, said: “This would have been a terrifying experience for the victim, who had no inclination what was about to happen.

“We know that the woman we are looking to speak to offered to call the police at the time. The victim declined this as she was in shock and just wanted to seek medical attention. We are hoping if the woman reads this, she will come to us to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police online using their webchat service, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/171833/22.