Arundel Gate Sheffield: Police issue warning over city centre road closure
A busy city centre road and bus route is closed this morning, police have warned.
Arundel Gate is closed in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street/Commercial Street.
South Yorkshire Police has not yet disclosed the reason for the road closure but motorists have been warned to avoid the area.
“Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes,” the force said.
Penistone Road is also closed off this morning amid reports a police officer was injured in a collision.