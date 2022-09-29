Every reported stabbing in Sheffield this year as man suffers serious injuries in early morning knife attack

Arundel Gate is currently closed, and is expected to be for the rest of the morning, following the city centre knife attack.

Below are the 15 stabbings we have reported on in 2022, three of which proved fatal.

The information is correct as of Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Police cordons in Arundel Gate (top left); Carver Street (top right); Hillsborough Park (bottom left) and Moorfoot (bottom right) following stabbings that have taken place in Sheffield this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where possible, we have included incident numbers for anyone wishing to pass information on to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101.

Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

While we endeavour to report on every incident of violence in Sheffield, there may be some we are not aware of. Email [email protected] with the details of any knife attack we have missed out.

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene in Arundel Gate this morning (Thursday, September 29) after a man in his 20s was stabbed

- Man in his 20s left with serious injuries following early morning knife attack

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 2.28am on Thursday, September 29 following reports a man had been stabbed on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and remain in police custody at this time.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to pass information to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Man stabbed in neck after group fight breaks out in car park in Sheffield city centre

The incident took place in a car park on Carver Street at around 12.30am on Saturday, September 24, and South Yorkshire Police received reports of ‘a group fighting,’ a spokesperson for the force said.

They added: “Officers attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his neck. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries. Anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident 23 of September 24, 2022.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, September 19, 2022

- Man and boy stabbed following incident in which violence flared and a BB gun was used

Shocked residents woke up on the morning of Tuesday, September 20 to the sight of a police cordon and scene of crime officers near garages on Landseer Close, near Gleadless, after the incident, which was reported to officers at around 11.30pm on Monday, September 19.

Police said a boy, aged 14, and a man, suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing, and a BB gun was fired at a house as violence flared in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood the older victim, who residents say has been released from hospital after having his injuries treated, works as a chef.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 982 of September 19.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

- Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two injured

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say that emergency services were called out to Harborough Way, Manor, at 12.04am on Tuesday August 30, 2022 to reports of an ongoing domestic incident between three people.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab sounds and a head injury.

A 15-year-old girl was also found with stab wounds and a head injury.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact offices via live chat, South Yorkshire Police’s online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 4 of 30 August 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

- Girl, 13, stabbed during incident at Hillsborough Park

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they were called at around 9pm on Tuesday, July 26 to reports that a 13-year-old girl had been stabbed in Hillsborough Park.

Officers attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering a stab wound to her abdomen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following the incident.

Sunday, July 24, 2022

- Man stabbed during city centre brawl

Emergency services were called at around 7.25am on Sunday, July 24, following reports that a man had been injured following an altercation on Bishop Street, in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 23-year-old man had his arm treated for what may have been a slash wound, and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 for wounding.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 314 of July 24, 2022.

Tuesday, July 14, 2022

- Man suffers stab wounds during incident on The Wicker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called on Thursday, July 14, at around 7.35pm to reports a man had been injured in the Wicker area of the city.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with suspected knife wounds.

Sunday, June 5, 2022

- Sheffield mum-of-three murdered in family home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum-of-three Saira Ali, was found seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday June 5, in her family home in Cromford Street, Highfield, and was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.

Her husband Vahid Kabiri, 43, was charged with the murder of Saira after a post-mortem examination found that the mum-of-three died as a result of suffering from stab wounds.

South Yorkshire Police, when contacted, confirmed that the suspect had died.

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Murder investigation launched after body of man who suffered fatal stab wound is found in Sheffield park

Carlo Giannini was found dead in Manor Fields Park at 5am on Thursday, May 12, with a post-mortem examination later concluding that he died of a stab wound.

It is believed that the 34-year-old entered the park at 11.06pm but his movements up until his death are unknown.

Two people have been arrested so far in connection with Mr Giannini’s death. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder. A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are both currently on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 122 of May 12

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

- Man stabbed during incident in Sheffield suburb

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force was contacted at 8am on Wednesday, May 11 by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to inform them of a reported stabbing on Wilcox Road in Fox Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said officers attended and found a man in his 20s ‘with what appeared to be stab wounds being treated by ambulance staff’.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Two people, a man aged 26 and a 19-year-old woman, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Call police quoting incident number 166 of May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, May 5, 2022

- Man stabbed while outside Sheffield dessert shop

South Yorkshire Police said the 21-year-old was standing outside Moo Lab on Abbeydale Road when he was called over by a man close to a black Audi.

As the victim approached the man, he was stabbed in his forehead with a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker fled in the direction of Sheffield city centre in a silver taxi.

The stabbing occurred at around 8.45pm on Thursday, May 5, and the culprit is described as being Asian, around 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build. He was wearing black clothing at the time.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 14/84160/22.

Sunday, May 1, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Woman on electric scooter assaulted and possibly stabbed during attack near Sheffield park

A woman was assaulted and possibly stabbed by a group of three men, during an incident in a Sheffield park off Gleadless Road on Sunday, May 1.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 5.30pm, the victim was riding her electric scooter through the park when it is reported that three men wearing hoodies pushed her to the floor. The three men were then disturbed by a passer-by and ran off.

“When she got home, the woman noticed she had received what looks like a slash wound to her leg which may have been caused by a knife."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 684 of May 1.

Thursday, April 7, 2022

- Man dies from single stab wound

Richard Dentith, 31, also known as ‘Ricky’, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road in Sheffield at 2.52am on Thursday, April 7. A post-mortem examination concluded that he died of a single stab wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 49-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, April 7 remains on police bail. A 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, April 10 has also now been released on police bail.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

- Teen stabbed in face during machete attack in Sheffield suburb

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teenager was stabbed in the face when he was attacked with a machete by two men outside a Sheffield convenience store on East Bank Road between 2.20pm and 2.50pm on March 30.

The 19-year-old victim was confronted by two men outside Gian Superstore, where one of the men produced a machete and attacked him.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his face and torso during the incident, and the two perpetrators fled the scene.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting crime reference number 14/62199/22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, January 7, 2022

- Boy stabbed outside Sheffield barber shop

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in broad daylight on one of Sheffield's busiest roads on Friday, January 7 when he was reportedly attacked outside 1stanbul Barber on London Road.

The teenager was taken to hospital although South Yorkshire Police said his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call police on 101, and quote incident number 490 of January 7.