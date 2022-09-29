Penistone Road Sheffield: Road sealed off amid reports of police officer mown down
Penistone Road in Sheffield is sealed off this morning amid reports a police officer was mown down.
South Yorkshire Police said the busy road is closed in both directions between Bamforth Street and Beulah Road “following a collision”.
Bradfield Road is also closed from the junction of Penistone Road to the junction with Middlewood Road, and Langsett Road, Owlerton Green is also closed.
The service road off Penistone Road between McDonald's and B&Q is also closed.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The closures are expected to be in place until mid-morning. People are asked to avoid the area and please find alternative routes.”
No further details have been released by the force, but there are reports that a police officer was injured.
Eye witnesses posting online claim a dark coloured 4X4 was involved in a collision with a police officer.
Video footage is believed to show one officer jumping out of the way of the vehicle.
More to follow.