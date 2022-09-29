Arundel Gate Sheffield: Stabbing victim in hospital after city centre knife attack
The victim of a stabbing is in hospital this morning following a knife attack in Sheffield city centre.
South Yorkshire Police have sealed off Arundel Gate in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street/Commercial Street following the stabbing.
Read More
The crime scene is under police guard this morning while investigative work is carried out.
Most Popular
Motorists have been urged to avoid the area.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at around 2.28am this morning (Thursday 29 September 2022) following reports a man had been stabbed on Arundel Gate, Sheffield.
“A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.
“Two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and remain in police custody at this time.
“An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.”