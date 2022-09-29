News you can trust since 1887
Arundel Gate Sheffield: Stabbing victim in hospital after city centre knife attack

The victim of a stabbing is in hospital this morning following a knife attack in Sheffield city centre.

By Claire Lewis and Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:59 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:21 am

South Yorkshire Police have sealed off Arundel Gate in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street/Commercial Street following the stabbing.

The crime scene is under police guard this morning while investigative work is carried out.

The victim of a stabbing is in hospital following an incident on Arundel Gate (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at around 2.28am this morning (Thursday 29 September 2022) following reports a man had been stabbed on Arundel Gate, Sheffield.

Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre is sealed off this morning following a stabbing (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

“A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

“Two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and remain in police custody at this time.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.”

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/,” the force added.

“Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”

The stabbing comes just a few days after a young man was knifed in his neck on Carver Street in the city centre last weekend.