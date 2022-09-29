Sheffield schools warn parents of 'two older men in blue car' offering lifts to children on way home

The warning from High Storrs School has been shared by several local schools after two recent incidents.

An email sent home to High Storrs parents this morning (September 29) reads: “Dear High Storrs families, we have received reports of children being approached in the local area (Forge Dam/Highcliffe Road) and offered a lift by two older men in a car.

Notre Dame High School sent a warning home to parents today about two men reportedly approaching students on their way home and offering them a lift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was as they were making their way home from school.

“The police have been informed but, if your children make their own way to or from school, it might be a good time to remind them about key measures to keep themselves safe.

“For example, the importance of not accepting lifts from people that are not known and trusted, always letting people know where they are and planning their journey.

“We will also be talking about safety with students in form time, assemblies, and subjects such as PSHCE over the coming weeks, particularly as the evenings get darker.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The email sent home to parents from Notre Dame High School. The message was also shared by High Storrs School.

The caution has also been shared by Notre Dame High School, who told parents: “It has been reported to us, by High Storrs High School, that on two occasions a blue Ford car has pulled up near to their students walking home and offered them a lift. The car contained two males.

“We have warned students about this and you may want to discuss this with your child if they walk home from school.”