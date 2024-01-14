'If you carry a gun, you can be assured we will hunt you down'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As detectives work to bring the Sheffield gunman responsible for the death of a 19-year-old father-of-two to justice, the force has vowed to 'hunt down' those who carry guns.

A total of 12 shootings, two of which have sadly proven fatal, have been carried out on the city's streets over the last year - since the beginning of 2023. This equates to the equivalent of one shooting taking place every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shooting carried out on Page Hall Road, Page Hall on December 12, 2023 led to the death of Kevin Pokuta, aged 19, who leaves behind a heartbroken family including two young children.

Abdullah Hassan (left) and Kevin Pokuta have both been killed in shootings carried out on Sheffield's streets over the last year

As the ninth person arrested in connection with Kevin's death is released on bail, DCI Joanne Kemp has issued a strong warning to those who carry guns.

She said: "There is no place for gun crime within our communities and we will continue to work relentlessly until we have answers for Kevin’s loved ones. If you carry a gun, you can be assured we will hunt you down and ensure you face the consequences of your horrific actions which put local people in danger.”

The offence of possession of a prohibited firearm carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we provide the details of every Sheffield shooting The Star has reported on since the beginning of 2023. Where possible, we have included police incident numbers which should be used when passing information to South Yorkshire Police.

Sunday, January 7, 2024: Shots fired at vehicle in Sheffield neighbourhood

A huge area bordered by Errington Road, Errington Avenue, Eastern Avenue and Carlton Mews in Arbourthorne was taped off by officers on Sunday, January 7.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police subsequently confirmed the force is investigating a reported firearms discharge.

The police cordon covered much of the area bordered by eastern Errington Avenue, Errington Road, Eastern Avenue and Carlton Mews in Arbourthorne

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An investigation has been launched following a firearms discharge overnight in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At 10:38pm on Sunday (January 7) we received a call, reporting shots had been fired on Errington Road.

Read More Arbourthorne shooting: Police confirm firearms discharge near Sheffield flat block at heart of cordon today

"Armed officers attended and found evidence consistent with a firearm being discharged towards a vehicle.

"No one was injured during the incident."

Detectives are working at pace to find those responsible and urge anyone with information to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 877 of January 7, 2024.

Thursday, January 4, 2024: Shots fired at Sheffield police officers called out over concerns for woman's safety

Police officers called out to a Sheffield neighbourhood over concerns for a woman's safety had to duck for cover after shots were fired at them in broad daylight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said unarmed officers became aware of the shots from a suspected air weapon as they responded to an unrelated incident in Longley Hall Grove in the Longley area of Sheffield shortly after midday on January 4, 2024.

The spokesperson added: "Nobody was injured and no damage was caused, with officers at the scene finding appropriate cover when they heard shots being fired.

"Armed response officers were deployed to the area and an investigation is now underway to locate those responsible for the firearms discharge."

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 385 of January 4, 2024.

Tuesday, December 12, 2023: Father-of-two fatally shot in Sheffield neighbourhood

Kevin Pokuta, a father of two children aged just seven-months and two-years-old, was shot on Page Hall Road, Page Hall in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023. He sadly died in hospital the following day.

Kevin Pokuta, a father of two children aged just seven-months and two-years-old, was fatally shot on Page Hall Road, Page Hall in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and died the following day

A murder investigation is underway and a total of nine of people had been arrested as of January 12, 2024.

On Thursday, January 11, officers arrested a 23-year-old woman from the Chapeltown area of Sheffield, on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six men aged 21, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 41 have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder. Two women aged 38 and 20 have previously been arrested for assisting an offender. They have all be released on police bail while enquiries continue.

You can contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 19 of 12 December 2023. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP): https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K13-PO1

Friday, September 22, 2023: Police find evidence of firearm discharge in Heeley after being called over stabbing

Police have appealed for information about a shooting after they were called to a property in Sheffield in the early hours of Friday, September 22, 2023.

South Yorkshire Police said it was called at 12.15am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service which said a man had been stabbed at the address on Penns Road, Heeley.

Read More Sheffield shooting: Police find evidence of firearm discharge in Heeley after being called over stabbing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When officers attended they found damage to the walls inside the property which the force said was 'consistent with a firearm discharge'.

Police said the victim - a man in his 20s - was not cooperating with their enquiries and they were keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and had seen or heard anything suspicious.

You can submit information via South Yorkshire Police's online live chat, its online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 12 of September 22, 2023. You can access the force's online portal at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Sunday, July 2, 2023: Man suffers life-changing injuries in ‘targeted attack’

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 10.11pm on Sunday, July 2, 2023 to reports of a man suffering serious injuries.

The scene in Malton Street, in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield, following a shooting on July 2, 2023, which left a man with 'life-changing' injuries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, a 42-year-old-man, is believed to have got out of his car on Malton Street, in the Burngreave/Pitsmoor area, and within moments been shot in the leg, in what police believe to be a targeted attack.

He was taken to hospital and is believed to have suffered life-changing injuries.

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne, senior investigating officer, said: “Our officers are now carrying out extensive enquiries in the Burngreave area and we want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between 9pm and 11pm last night on Malton Street.

“I'm also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen an orange Mini Cooper in the area around the same time or may have relevant dash cam footage. The Mini was found at around 10.49pm on fire in a wooded area off Grimesthorpe Road and may be connected to the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 1071 of July 2, 2023. If you have CCTV, dash cam or video doorbell footage, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.

Thursday, June 29, 2023: Gunman opens fire on Sheffield property in early-morning shooting

At around 1.40am on Thursday, June 29, 2023, police were called to Washington Road in the Sharrow area of Sheffield, following reports that damage had been caused to the door of a property.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the reported shooting.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone living near to Washington Road, Sharrow who may have seen or heard something suspicious between 1-2am onThursday, June 29, 2023

A SYP spokesperson said: “It is suspected that the damage was caused by a firearm and an investigation is underway. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The local community will see an increased police presence while enquiries are carried out and detectives are keen to hear from anyone living in the area who may have seen or heard something suspicious between 1-2am.”

You can contact the force online, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 92 of June 29, 2023.

Anyone with video doorbell footage that you believe may be useful for the investigation, or if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, is asked to email this to officers via [email protected], quoting the same incident number.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023: 'Shots fired' on Palgrave Road in Sheffield before suspects flee in black Ford Kuga

Officers were called to Palgrave Road in the Southey area of Sheffield on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, shortly after 8.30pm, to reports of shots being fired.

Police were called to reports of shots being fired on Palgrave Road in Southey, Sheffield on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking shortly after the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a black Ford Kuga which was later found burnt out on Holgate Road. The force said no one had been injured and no one had yet been arrested.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information or CCTV or dash cam footage which could help with the investigation to get in touch. You can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1140 of May 17, 2023. Video footage can be emailed to [email protected].

Sunday, April 29, 2023: Police called over suspected shooting in Heeley after bang is heard during altercation

An altercation reportedly broke out between two groups of men near the Heeley Bank Antique Centre on Queens Road, close to the junction with London Road, and a bang was heard by witnesses, which they believed to have been a firearm discharge.

Read More Queens Road Sheffield: Police called over suspected shooting in Heeley after bang is heard during altercation

People in the area reported seeing armed police on the street after officers were called to the scene at around 10pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023, while the police helicopter could be heard overhead for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said officers had attended the scene but by the time they arrived the two groups had left the area and no evidence of a firearm discharge could be found. A spokesperson for the force added: “CCTV and footage checks are now being conducted, and witnesses are being spoken to in order to establish exactly what happened.”

Sunday, April 9, 2023: Man aged 25 dies after being shot once

Abdullah Hassan, aged 25, was killed in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley at around 1.30am on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Abdullah Hassan was shot dead in a gun attack in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley over the Easter weekend 2023

Efforts were made to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More Six arrested on suspicion of assisting offender as part of murder probe into man shot dead on Sheffield estate

A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023: Boy, 15, shot in the leg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A boy, aged 15, was shot in the leg in an incident at Teynham Road, near Shirecliffe, on Wednesday, March 8. Police were called to the scene at around 7.13pm.

The scene in Teynham Road, near Shirecliffe following the shooting

Officers said the boy was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023: Firearm discharged in Upperthorpe

Two people were arresred in connection with a reported firearms discharge in the Springvale Walk area of Upperthorpe.

Police were called at 6.08pm on Tuesday, February 28 following reports that shots had been fired. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Read More Springvale Walk shooting Sheffield: Police reveal details of gun attack on city estate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, aged 47 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Both were bailed pending further enquiries.

Call 101 and quote incident number 838 of February 28, 2023.

Thursday, January 26, 2023: Two shootings on Sheffield streets within 13 minutes of each other

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 8pm on Thursday, January 26, 2023 to a report of shots fired at the Sugar Xpress takeaway on Firth Park Road in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

Around 13 minutes later, officers were called to another report of shots fired at a vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, on Machon Bank, Nether Edge which was left damaged.

A resident of Nether Edge said the noise of the shooting on Machon Bank was "like a Tommy gun"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said ‘no-one was injured in either incident’