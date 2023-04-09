- A man in his 20s was shot dead on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, at around 1.30am today.
- Medics battled at the scene to save the seriously injured man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, triggering a murder probe.
- Much of the police activity this morning is centred around the Newfield block of flats.
- Residents on floors 1 – 3 have been told they are unable to leave their homes, but those on floors 4 – 12 can leave the block.
- There are over a dozen police vehicles parked up near the block and a police cordon is in place.
- Crime scene investigators in protective white suits are at the scene.
- Police officers with dogs have also been seen.
- Police chiefs have said there will be an increased police presence on the estate today while enquiries are carried out.
- A forensic post mortem examination is due to take place today.
- Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge said: “Incidents of this nature understandably cause significant worry and concern among our communities, and we’ve had a number of specialist resources in the area since the early hours trying to piece together what happened.
“In the early stages of a murder investigation, enquiries progress at pace as we gather as much information as we can about the incident and who may be involved. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to urge anyone out there who might know something to come forward.”
- Information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or directly to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), as well as by calling 101 or speaking to any officer locally.