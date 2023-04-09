News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Callow Drive murder: Video and everything known about shocking shooting on Sheffield estate

As detectives piece together everything they can about the shooting of a man on a Sheffield estate, this is everything known so far:

By Claire Lewis and Alastair Ulke
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

- A man in his 20s was shot dead on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, at around 1.30am today.

- Medics battled at the scene to save the seriously injured man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, triggering a murder probe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Much of the police activity this morning is centred around the Newfield block of flats.

Most Popular
CSI officers at Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, after a fatal shootingCSI officers at Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, after a fatal shooting
CSI officers at Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, after a fatal shooting

- Residents on floors 1 – 3 have been told they are unable to leave their homes, but those on floors 4 – 12 can leave the block.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- There are over a dozen police vehicles parked up near the block and a police cordon is in place.

- Crime scene investigators in protective white suits are at the scene.

- Police officers with dogs have also been seen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
There is a huge cordon in place on Callow Drive Gleadless Valley, after a man was shot dead this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)There is a huge cordon in place on Callow Drive Gleadless Valley, after a man was shot dead this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)
There is a huge cordon in place on Callow Drive Gleadless Valley, after a man was shot dead this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

- Police chiefs have said there will be an increased police presence on the estate today while enquiries are carried out.

- A forensic post mortem examination is due to take place today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge said: “Incidents of this nature understandably cause significant worry and concern among our communities, and we’ve had a number of specialist resources in the area since the early hours trying to piece together what happened.

“In the early stages of a murder investigation, enquiries progress at pace as we gather as much information as we can about the incident and who may be involved. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to urge anyone out there who might know something to come forward.”

A man in his 20s was gunned down on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, in the early hours of this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)A man in his 20s was gunned down on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, in the early hours of this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)
A man in his 20s was gunned down on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, in the early hours of this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

- Information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or directly to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), as well as by calling 101 or speaking to any officer locally.