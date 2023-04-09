As detectives piece together everything they can about the shooting of a man on a Sheffield estate, this is everything known so far:

- A man in his 20s was shot dead on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, at around 1.30am today.

- Medics battled at the scene to save the seriously injured man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, triggering a murder probe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Much of the police activity this morning is centred around the Newfield block of flats.

CSI officers at Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, after a fatal shooting

- Residents on floors 1 – 3 have been told they are unable to leave their homes, but those on floors 4 – 12 can leave the block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- There are over a dozen police vehicles parked up near the block and a police cordon is in place.

- Crime scene investigators in protective white suits are at the scene.

- Police officers with dogs have also been seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a huge cordon in place on Callow Drive Gleadless Valley, after a man was shot dead this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

- Police chiefs have said there will be an increased police presence on the estate today while enquiries are carried out.

- A forensic post mortem examination is due to take place today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge said: “Incidents of this nature understandably cause significant worry and concern among our communities, and we’ve had a number of specialist resources in the area since the early hours trying to piece together what happened.

“In the early stages of a murder investigation, enquiries progress at pace as we gather as much information as we can about the incident and who may be involved. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to urge anyone out there who might know something to come forward.”

A man in his 20s was gunned down on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, in the early hours of this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)