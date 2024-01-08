"Our officers should not have to face this level of risk and harm when they are out responding to incidents and keeping people safe."

Police officers called out to a Sheffield neighbourhood over concerns for a woman's safety had to duck for cover after shots were fired at them in broad daylight.

Launching a public appeal this morning (Monday, January 8, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said unarmed officers became aware of the shots from a suspected air weapon as they responded to an unrelated incident in Longley Hall Grove in the Longley area of Sheffield shortly after midday on January 4, 2024.

The spokesperson added: "Nobody was injured and no damage was caused, with officers at the scene finding appropriate cover when they heard shots being fired.

"Armed response officers were deployed to the area and an investigation is now underway to locate those responsible for the firearms discharge."

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Door-to-door enquiries have been carried out and there have been additional patrols in the area to reassure residents.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: "Our officers were attending a completely unrelated incident when they suddenly had to find cover as shots were fired at them from an unknown source.

"Our officers should not have to face this level of risk and harm when they are out responding to incidents and keeping people safe. Somebody could easily have been seriously injured and the offender put local people in danger.

"Being targeted in this manner is simply not part of the job of a police officer – it is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"We are now appealing for help to find the person responsible for this firearms discharge and I would urge any member of the public with information to get in touch.

"It's so important you tell us anything you know or saw so that we can build up a full picture of what happened and bring those who carry guns to justice."

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 385 of January 4, 2024.

If you would prefer not to speak to police or provide your personal details, you can pass information in confidence to independent charity Crimestoppers via their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.