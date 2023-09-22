Emergency services were called to a property on Penns Road in the early hours of Friday, September 22

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for information about a shooting after they were called to a property in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning, Friday, September 22.

Police were called to a property on Penns Road in Heeley, Sheffield, where they found marks on the walls inside which they said were 'consistent with a firearm discharge'. File photo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said it was called at 12.15am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service which said a man had been stabbed at the address on Penns Road, Heeley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When officers attended they found damage to the walls inside the property which the force said was 'consistent with a firearm discharge'.

Police said the victim - a man in his 20s - was not cooperating with their enquiries and they were keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and had seen or heard anything suspicious.

They also want to speak to anyone who was driving past and may have captured dash cam footage of somebody arriving at the property, or to anyone who may have CCTV footage covering the front of the property or the surrounding area.

Detective Sergeant Stafford Megson, from South Yorkshire Police's Armed Crime Team, said: "Incidents of this nature will understandably be distressing for those who live nearby, and we want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to get to the bottom of who was involved and why this happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You may see an increased policing presence over the weekend in your area. These officers are there to offer that reassurance. If you have any concerns, please do speak to us.

“If you don’t feel comfortable talking directly to us, you can instead speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers to pass information over. No matter how small you think it is, it could be crucial in helping us piece together what happened.”

You can submit information via South Yorkshire Police's online live chat, its online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 12 of September 22. You can access the force's online portal at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.