The shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Sheffield is the latest in a growing number of shocking gun attacks involving children in the city.

The latest victim, a boy aged just 15, was shot in his leg in an incident in Teynham Road, near Shirecliffe, just before 7.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 8).

He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and is said to be in a stable condition today.

His attacker remains at large, with a heightened police presence in Shirecliffe today as officers attempt to piece together the circumstances surrounding the gun attack, trace witnesses and ultimately work out who was involved.

A crime scene in Wybourn after a teenage boy was shot there (archive picture)

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne said: “I know incidents like this are a great cause of concern, especially given the age of the boy involved.”

Tragically, a number of teenagers in Sheffield have been killed and maimed in shootings in the city.

The teenager’s killer remains at large but he is believed to have been embroiled in a postcode gang war operating in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.

The following year, another teenage gang member, Tarek Chaiboub was shot at a barber’s shop in Spital Street, Burngreave.

Four gang members were jailed for 110 years between them after being found guilty of murder

The men were all part of the S3 gang and were said to have wanted Tarek dead when rival factions in the gang clashed.

In March 2021, an 18-year-old was shot during a mass brawl in Queens Road, in what police described as a “targeted attack”

In January 2020, a 12-year-old boy was shot by a ‘highly dangerous’ gang member.

Stephen Dunford, 26 when he was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial later that year, opened fire indiscriminately from a car as it was driven around the Arbourthorne estate.

The Crown Prosecution Service said although the schoolboy shot by Dunford was not the intended target, the gunman’s “clear intention that day was to kill someone”.

The following month, a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when a gun was fired a car he was a passenger in.

Shots were fired towards a silver Volkswagen Golf in the Thirlwell Road area of Heeley and a 30-year-old man also in the car was also hit.

In June 2018, 17-year-old boy was injured in a gun attack at the junction of Nodder Road and Hastilar Road South, Woodthorpe.

That same year, a 16-year-old boy was shot in his hand and thigh in Manor Oaks Place, Wybourn. He was walking along the road when a motorbike pulled up next to him followed by a red car.

A passenger got out of the car and fired a gun at the victim before getting back inside and driving off from the scene.