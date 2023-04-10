News you can trust since 1887
Callow Drive murder: Man shot dead on Sheffield estate named as Abdullah Hassan

A man shot dead on a Sheffield estate has today been named as Abdullah Hassan.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 13:36 BST

The 25-year-old was gunned down on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, in the early hours of yesterday.

His family has shared the following statement: “The passing of our son and brother has caused our entire family a very deep sadness and hurt. He was a massive pillar in our family and it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances.

“There is only one way to describe him. He was one of a kind, inside and out.

The man shot dead on Callow Drive yesterday has been named as Abdullah HassanThe man shot dead on Callow Drive yesterday has been named as Abdullah Hassan
“As a family, we kindly ask that we are given time to grieve this loss and we hope that justice will be secured for him swiftly.”

A post-mortem examination concluded that Abdullah died from a single gunshot wound and there continues to be a police presence in and around Callow Drive as the investigation into his death progresses.