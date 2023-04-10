A man shot dead on a Sheffield estate has today been named as Abdullah Hassan.

His family has shared the following statement: “The passing of our son and brother has caused our entire family a very deep sadness and hurt. He was a massive pillar in our family and it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances.

“There is only one way to describe him. He was one of a kind, inside and out.

The man shot dead on Callow Drive yesterday has been named as Abdullah Hassan

“As a family, we kindly ask that we are given time to grieve this loss and we hope that justice will be secured for him swiftly.”

