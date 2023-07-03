Rumours of a shooting in a residential area of Sheffield have been confirmed by officers as they appeal for witnesses to an attack which saw a man sustain life-changing injuries.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 10.11pm last night (Sunday, July 2) to reports of a man suffering serious injuries. The victim, a 42-year-old-man, is believed to have got out of his car on Malton Street, in the Burngreave/Pitsmoor area, and within moments been shot in the leg, in what police believe to be a targeted attack.

He was taken to hospital and is believed to have suffered life-changing injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police cordon and a large police presence remained at the scene this morning, and the road was partially closed with its junction to Ella Road, up to Ellesemere Road North.

A cordon remains on Malton Street in the Burngreave/Pitsmoor area of Sheffield following a shooting which saw a man aged in his 40s suffer life changing injuries.

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne, senior investigating officer, said: "Our officers are now carrying out extensive enquiries in the Burngreave area and we want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between 9pm and 11pm last night on Malton Street.

"I'm also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen an orange Mini Cooper in the area around the same time or may have relevant dash cam footage. The Mini was found at around 10.49pm on fire in a wooded area off Grimesthorpe Road and may be connected to the incident.

"I know the local community will be concerned and I completely understand this. We will have additional officers in the area today to provide reassurance. We also have specialist teams of officers working relentlessly to piece together information and develop a clear picture of the events leading up to this incident. If you do have any information, we'd be keen to hear from you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 1071 of July 2, 2023. If you have CCTV, dash cam or video doorbell footage, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.

A large police presence remained at the scene of the shooting this morning, July 3.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers have be contacted anonymously via freephone 0800 555 111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.